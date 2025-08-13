Former Mossad official who helped build South Sudan: ‘It’s unlikely they'll accept Gazans’

Retired Mossad official David Ben-Oziel, who played a key role in South Sudan’s establishment, said Wednesday that it is unlikely the country would agree to accept refugees from Gaza despite external pressures as Israel is said to be in talks with South Sudan officials about absorbing displaced Gazans into their territory.
“South Sudanese citizens have suffered for many years under the Muslim world,” Ben-Oziel said in an interview with Ynetnews. “It doesn’t seem logical, but there is pressure.”
South Sudan continues to recover from a civil war that erupted after its independence, leaving nearly 400,000 dead and causing widespread famine. The oil-rich but corruption-ridden country relies on international aid to feed its 11 million citizens. Humanitarian experts say accepting Gazan refugees could raise concerns over human rights and strain resources in an already fragile nation.
Ben-Oziel added that recent fighting in Khartoum caused many refugees to return to their families in South Sudan, meaning the country already hosts a significant displaced population. He also cited damage to South Sudan’s oil infrastructure and economic instability as obstacles to absorbing additional refugees.
He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump may have applied diplomatic pressure by signaling that South Sudanese citizens would not receive U.S. visas, potentially encouraging Juba to accept Gazans. He emphasized Israel’s previous aid to South Sudan and suggested this could influence cooperation.
“If they agree to accept refugees and the Gazans relocate, they will not be harmed,” Ben-Oziel said. “South Sudanese are fair people. They will not harm the newcomers if the newcomers do not harm their neighbors.” He predicted that Gazans would likely be settled in agricultural areas rather than crowded neighborhoods, allowing them to maintain normal lives.
Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel is visiting South Sudan, the first official visit by an Israeli representative to Juba. She is scheduled to meet President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Foreign Minister Monday Samai Kumba and other officials to discuss cooperation in health, education, technology, agriculture, energy, civil and security development, regional partnerships and potential humanitarian aid.