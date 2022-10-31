Candidates in last push to win Israeli elections

On the last day before Israelis vote in national elections for the 5th time in 3 years, candidates perfected their messaging in efforts to reach any and all undecided or uninspired voters.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid toured the Karish natural gas rig on Sunday and as he posed for photos said the revenue from the natural resource will help fight the rising cost of living.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid posing for photos on the Karish natural gas rig

At his Yesh Atid Party headquarters, organizers said their field work could break the tie that has plagued Israeli politics for years. "We have the potential for an unprecedented win," they said as the party mobilized its volunteers to encourage voters to come out on Election Day. Yesh Atid has from the start, built a ground level operation like none other.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before supporters in central Israel after his last-ditch attempt to entice indifferent Haredi voters to come out to the polls, in their Bnei Brak stronghold on Saturday. The ultra-Orthodox parties are a critical component in his future coalition building.

On Monday, Netanyahu and Likud Ministers plan to flood the airwaves with interviews and will enlist the help of Mrs. Netanyahu, who is much criticized by her husband's political opponents but a popular figure among his strongest supporters.

Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and wife Sara (center) at Sunday rally on campaign bus

Likud is fighting voter fatigue after consecutive election cycles ending in a draw and are also eyeing votes moving to far-right Itamar Ben Gvir and the Religious Zionist Party, embraced by the opposition leader, despite his racist history.

Party officials said a strong Likud would result in the popular Ben Gvir assuming a ministerial roll in a Netanyahu government.

He said publicly on Sunday, that he would demand the job of Public Security Minister in coalition negotiations, should Netanyahu's right-wing and religious bloc emerge victorious.

The Likud is also intensifying their social media efforts to target potential voters. Netanyahu, who will be closely monitoring voting on Tuesday, will use the complete voter roll to see who has already cast their ballots and who would need an additional push.

Parties tittering on the brink of failure to cross the Knesset threshold, including the Labor Party, Meretz and the Arab parties, will man phones, send their members into the streets and fight for every potential voter.

Jewish Home leader Ayelet Shaked who is being pressured to back out of the elections, insists publicly that she will be running to the end as she claims she alone could carry the right-wing to victory.

Ayelet Shaked

Likud has been concerned that her right-wing votes would be lost, should she fail and has even changed their messaging from ostracizing her for her roll in forming an alternative government, and are now hinting at a place in their camp if only she withdraws.













