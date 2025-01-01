Lights of Hope

Syrian activist predicts: Iran's regime will fall next

Syrian-born activist Rawan Osman: 'It is the beginning of a new Middle East'

The Iranian regime will be the next to fall now that Assad’s regime in Syria has been dismantled, according to Syrian-born activist Rawan Osman.
Speaking at the Lights of Hope event this week, Osman said, “The Iranian people deserve better. It breaks my heart that I was able as a Syrian to enjoy this moment of the fall of the monster of the century. But I hope the Iranians will be able to celebrate too.”
Osman was part of a panel discussing the future of regional stability. She emphasized the need to support rebel groups, despite her personal aversion to Islamist movements.
“We can handle the situation if a military action is required. But so far, what’s happening is very important,” she said. “It is the beginning of a new Middle East.”
