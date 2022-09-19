1 in 5 Israeli families face food insecurity, says anti-poverty NGO

One in five Israeli face food insecurity, according to a report published Monday by Israel's largest anti-poverty NGO.

An estimation published by the “Latet” foundation on Monday, prior to Rosh Hashana and the High Holy Days, says one in five families in Israel lives in food insecurity.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to Latet – a foundation acting to reduce poverty in Israel – 680,475 families currently live in food insecurity, with 312,825 of them living in severe food insecurity.

4 View gallery Bare pantry with canned food

Shiran, a mother of 4 living in northern Israel, says that the High Holy Days, a period which usually brings joy, is a cause for concern to her. “We’re a week before Rosh Hashana, and as of now I’m not sure how we’ll get through it.” She said.

Shiran was involved in a traffic accident in 2021, and hasn’t worked since, which is hurting her financial situation. “It’s very difficult for me, I don’t get much help. The Welfare system addressed us to a donation center which helps us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to buy food. The price of living takes a toll. Prices have gone up.”

She also said that the High Holy Days are an even bigger challenge for her. “It’s a more difficult time for us. Kids stay at home, which means more food and bills to pay. I’d like for them to eat healthier food, but I can’t afford it – what’s important is that there’s something to eat.”

Latet’s estimations say that food insecurity is very prevalent among children. Over one million children are living in severe food insecurity. The total number of people living in food insecurity in 2022 is over two million.

4 View gallery Shiran

A comparison made to the previous estimates of food insecurity by the foundation in August 2021, shows that the data remains largely the same.

“You can’t ignore a reality where over a million children are living in food insecurity,” Eran Weintrob, head of the Latet foundation said. “The rising of prices in food, consumer goods and electricity, along with a rising market interest rate are working to weaken disadvantaged individuals even more.”

He added: “without a proper answer to the rising costs of living, and a government action plan to lower poverty, we believe the situation will only get worse, and more families may face financial difficulties.”

The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry announced some months ago that it will expand a project to care for food security to another 20,000 families, which will include a total of 40,000 families in it, but the overall gap is still wide.

“The current government addressed the issue partially when it allocated 46 million NIS of the national budget to combat the issue, along with raising financial support in the matter to 150 million NIS,” Weintrob said. “However, this is still a small sum. There’s need of over 4 billion NIS to combat the issue, and it’s the government’s role to do so.”

4 View gallery Naomi (alias) ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Naomi (alias) is a 78-year-old holocaust survivor who also faces food insecurity. “I’ve worked my entire life,” she said. “I wasn’t someone who would sit at home waiting for help. Ever since I’ve had a stroke, my memory and legs don’t work well. Today I almost never leave my house, and I receive support from the National Insurance Institute.”

According to Naomi, “I’ve never imaged I’d have to ask for people’s help in my age. I don’t like asking help from my kids. I don’t want to burden them after working for so many years, they have their own families, so I make do with little. I used to love the High Holy Days, but now I stay at home.”

Meital also faces a difficult daily routine, which she says becomes harder during the High Holy Days. “My husband is very ill. He stays at home on a wheelchair connected to an oxygen tank, and I care for him all day. I can’t keep a job like this. He needs help with showers, food and clothing, it’s not easy.”

4 View gallery Meital

She added: “We receive help with rent and old age benefits from the National Insurance Institute, but it’s not enough. My husband takes 18 different types of pills per day, not all of them included in the health basket. We spend much on water and electricity bills. We’re left with nothing after we pay them.”

“Every day is like a war,” Meital said. “Paid benefits don’t amount to the cost of living. It’s not a simple situation, I’d like to go out and work, but I can’t leave him. We’re barely hanging on thanks to donations, but there are days where we don’t have food and stay hungry. Without a piece of bread or milk for coffee.”