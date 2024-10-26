No change to Homefront Command regulations

The IDF said early on Saturday that there are currently no changes to the guidelines of the Homefront command after Israel began its attack on Iran .

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel," Hagari said.

2 View gallery IDF Spokesperson Daniel Haragi ( Phtoo: IDF )

Israel launched "precise strikes on military targets in Iran," Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, which is a retaliation to Iran's ballistic missile strike on Israel on October 1.

Special emergency regulations have been in place in northern Israel amid rocket and drone attacks from Lebanon's Hezbollah terror group but on Friday, Some municipalities in the Galilee said they planned to resume in-school learning on Sunday, after a two-week break for the holidays.

2 View gallery Arab media reports on Israeli strike on Iran

In the center of the country, no limitations were in place on schools, but crowding was limited to no more than 2,000 people.





