Iran names Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as new supreme leader, state media report

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , as the country’s new supreme leader, state media reported Sunday.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts called on the Iranian people to remain united and pledge allegiance to the new supreme leader.

The announcement of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the third leader of the revolution in Vanak Square, Tehran

2 View gallery Mojtaba Khamenei and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The development follows days of uncertainty over the succession process after Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strike of Operation Roaring Lion. The 88-member Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible under Iran’s constitution for appointing the supreme leader, had been expected to convene to select a successor.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, the son of the late supreme leader, has long been viewed as a leading contender to inherit the position. A mid-ranking cleric who teaches Shiite theology in the holy city of Qom, he has never held an official government role but is widely believed to wield significant influence within the regime and maintain close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

2 View gallery Mojtaba Khamenei

Reports earlier in the war said Mojtaba Khamenei survived an assassination attempt attributed to Israel during the opening stages of the conflict, though he has not appeared publicly since the fighting began. According to reports, several members of his immediate family were killed in the initial strike on the supreme leader’s compound in Tehran.

Analysts say his selection would likely signal continuity with the hardline policies pursued by his father during more than three decades in power. Under Iran’s political system, the supreme leader holds ultimate authority over the military, security services and key state policies.