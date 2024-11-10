At least 7 dead in a strike attributed to Israel on Damascus

At least seven people were killed and some 15 wounded in a strike attributed to Israel, on a residential building in the Sayeda Zainab district south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, the Syrian state news agency said.

