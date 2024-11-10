At least 7 dead in a strike attributed to Israel on Damascus

At least seven people were killed and some 15 wounded in a strike attributed to Israel, on a residential building in the Sayeda Zainab district south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, the Syrian state news agency said.
The target of the attack, according to Saudi Arabian media, was Ali Moussa Dakdouk charged with Hezbollah's operation on the Golan Heights, who acted as a military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq and Yemen and is wanted for his involvement in the murder of American troops in Iraq.
His son Hassan Ali Dakdouk, a former commander in the Radwan force was killed in an attack in a drone strike on the Syria-Lebanon border area last September
Sayeda Zainab, a stronghold of armed group Hezbollah and the site of a major Shi'ite shrine, has been the target in previous strikes.
Israel has ramped up strikes in Syria since the Oct. 7 attack by militant group Hamas on Israel in 2023 and particularly since the escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
Syrian and Western intelligence sources say Israeli attacks in Syria have killed scores of Hezbollah and pro-Iranian militia fighters based around the eastern outskirts of Damascus and to the south of the city.
