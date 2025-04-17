Hamas-trained cell in Lebanon linked to Jordan missile plot

Arab media outlets have revealed new details about a terror plot uncovered in Jordan , where 16 suspects were arrested for allegedly manufacturing missiles, possessing explosives, and planning to build drones to “sow chaos” in the country. Lebanon, linked to the case after reports that some detainees had received training there, is working with Jordanian authorities to clarify the matter, with officials investigating whether the group trained in a Palestinian refugee camp or in southern Lebanon.

Jordan releases video of detainees suspected of rocket production

Lebanon’s LBCI reported on Wednesday that Jordan informed Beirut that the suspects had been trained by Hamas operatives in Lebanon. Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raji spoke with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, pledging to form a committee to coordinate with the Jordanian investigation. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also contacted Jordan’s King Abdullah to express full cooperation and directed the justice minister to coordinate directly with Jordanian authorities.

3 View gallery King Abdullah of Jordan and President Aoun of Lebanon ( Photos: HO / AFP/ Lebanese Presidency, Sean Gallup/Getty Images )

A Lebanese security source told Saudi channel Al-Hadath that an investigation was underway into the group’s training location. Later reports, citing sources, claimed that Palestinians in Lebanon admitted to training Jordanians in missile production.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan praised the intelligence service and security forces during a cabinet meeting, declaring, “When it comes to Jordan’s security, we are all its soldiers and guardians.” He emphasized that loyalty must be solely to the kingdom and that there is no room for militias undermining its stability.

3 View gallery Jordanian government spokesman updates on detainees suspected of missile production

Jordan’s State Security Court has completed its legal proceedings in the case and referred it for trial. Two suspects, Abdallah al-Sham and Moaz al-Ghanem, were charged with illegal weapons production and conspiracy to disrupt public order and endanger civil peace. A third suspect, Mohsen al-Ghanem, faces similar charges.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Several Arab nations expressed solidarity with Jordan following the arrests. Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE issued statements backing Jordan’s actions. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati spoke with Safadi to offer support, while UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned any plan to destabilize Jordan and praised the vigilance of its security forces.

3 View gallery Three suspects arrested in terror plot

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also voiced full support for Jordan and rejected Lebanon being used as a base for actions threatening any neighboring state. Jordan announced the arrests following a long-running intelligence operation that began in 2021. Authorities said the suspects operated in separate cells, with one cell maintaining two warehouses, one of which held secret rooms containing missiles. Four suspects were allegedly involved in a drone production project, supported by foreign actors, and others were engaged in recruiting operatives.