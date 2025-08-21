Israeli citizen imprisoned in Lebanon released after year, secret negotiations

Salah Abu-Hussein, an Israeli citizen who had been imprisoned in Lebanon for the last year, was returned to Israel after secret negotiations that took place in recent months with the assistance of the Red Cross; No one was released in exchange for him, and he was transferred from the Lebanese authorities at noon via the Rosh Hanikra crossing.

Itamar Eichner|
The Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday that Salah Abu-Hussein, an Israeli citizen who had been imprisoned in Lebanon for about a year, was returned to Israel early Thursday afternoon.
According to a statement from Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, the release followed months of negotiations with the assistance of the Red Cross. Abu-Hussein was handed over by Lebanese authorities at the Rosh Hanikra crossing directly to Hirsch.
1 View gallery
סאלח אבו-חסיין, אזרח ישראלי שהיה כלוא בלבנון במשך כשנה הושב לישראלסאלח אבו-חסיין, אזרח ישראלי שהיה כלוא בלבנון במשך כשנה הושב לישראל
Salah Abu-Hussein calls his family after his release from a prison in Lebanon, return to Israel
(Photo: Michael Dimenstein, GPO)
“After questioning and an initial medical check, the citizen was transferred by the IDF to a hospital for further examinations, after which he will meet his family,” the statement said. “The circumstances of the case are under review by security officials.”
Abu-Hussein was imprisoned in Lebanon in July 2024. The circumstances of his arrest remain unclear, and Israel emphasized that no prisoners were released in exchange for him.
