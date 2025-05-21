Rocket fired from Gaza intercepted over Ashkelon; no injuries reported

Rocket sirens were sounded Tuesday evening in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and its southern industrial zone, prompting residents to seek shelter.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, a single projectile launched from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted by the air defense after crossing into Israeli territory. The IDF confirmed there were no injuries in the incident and said it is continuing to investigate the details.
The Ashkelon Municipality also reported that one rocket was intercepted and said no unusual incidents or damage were recorded in the city.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility the rocket attack, stating it was carried out in response to what it called "the Zionist massacre against our Palestinian people."
In a statement, the group said it had "bombed Ashdod and Ashkelon with a barrage of rockets" as retaliation.