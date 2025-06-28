Nuclear threat not gone, says Israeli expert on Iran

The war against Iran has not ended, according to Amit Assa, founder and CEO of Spyformation.

He told ILTV News that Israel had two very successful missions in Iran: destroying the country’s nuclear facilities and eradicating its ballistic missile threat against Israel.

“We did a very good job with that,” Assa said. “But we understand that they can reconstruct all this ability again. And the regime has now announced that they will want to reconstruct it. So we have to do more.”

Assa added that there could be some kind of agreement with Iran instead of another military operation. However, he remains skeptical.

“This is a radical Islamic regime that doesn’t want to return to what we want them to be—not radical,” he said. “We will need to do something in the very near future. The war has not ended.”

