Israeli official: Hamas offer meets '80–90%' of demands, but not enough for immediate deal

A senior Israeli official commented Tuesday morning on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump and his team, saying, “The two countries are aligned on the hostage deal—we’re hoping for a breakthrough.”

Since the last ceasefire ended, 39 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, including five just last night in Beit Hanoun. Since the start of the war, 888 IDF soldiers have fallen—446 of them during the ground operation in Gaza. While IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir awaits a government decision on the next phase, the Israeli delegation in Washington is urging caution against overconfidence that a deal is imminent.

Trump and Netanyahu meet in the White House





According to the senior official, Netanyahu views Hamas’ reply to the Qatari proposal as essentially a rejection—but not a final one. “The gaps are small enough to begin negotiations,” he said. “We had hoped for a clear yes that would lead to a deal within days, but it looks like this may take longer.”

Israeli sources describe the current proposal as “much closer to the Witkoff framework from March, which Hamas previously rejected by insisting on a full end to the war. This offer includes 80%-90% of what we aimed for.”

The official emphasized that Netanyahu will not agree to a withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor under any deal. “That’s a delusional notion that ignores Hamas’ intentions. They plan to try again. Their fanatic ideology fuels Iran and Hezbollah. The prime minister believes we can bring all the hostages home through a combination of sustained military and diplomatic pressure.”

That pressure, he said, includes dismantling Hamas’ governing infrastructure and blocking its control over humanitarian aid distribution. “I don’t know if a deal will close this week,” he said. “We need to push hard on one front while showing restraint on another.”

Netanyahu also confirmed that the plan for voluntary emigration from Gaza remains under consideration. According to the senior official, “It’s not just about agreeing on the goal—we also need operational coordination to implement it. The will exists, but alignment is required.” He added that any vision of victory must include dismantling Hamas as an organization. “Its leaders must either surrender or go into exile. Another force must take control of the territory and prevent further militarization.”

1 View gallery Voluntary emigration still on the table for Gaza?

When asked who that force might be, the official responded, “That’s still being discussed. Palestinians will certainly be involved, but not the Palestinian Authority, a failed entity with no credibility. I assume some local clans still include Fatah elements, but the PA cannot be relied upon. The prime minister wants a demilitarized Gaza . Israel may oversee security there for a time, and perhaps even temporarily manage its civil administration.”

During his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu reiterated, “Palestinians should have the authority to govern themselves—but not the power to threaten us. That means certain powers, like overarching security, will remain in our hands. That’s the reality. No one in Israel will accept less. We’re not suicidal—we want to live.” According to Israeli officials, these remarks reflect Netanyahu’s position that the Palestinians are not currently capable of independent statehood.