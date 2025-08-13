Israel poised to take full control of Gaza, but at what price

Israel can complete the job in Gaza—but the question is at what cost.
“Seventy percent of Gaza is currently under Israeli military control,” explained American-Israeli consultant Ari Harow. “By definition, that would mean that Hamas is not in any type of position to politically or administratively control those areas, and it also means that Hamas cannot threaten Israel from those areas.”
Harow told ILTV News that Israel is capable of conquering the remaining 30% of the Strip. The real question, he said, is what price the country will have to pay to achieve that goal.
Watch the full interview: