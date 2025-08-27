Israel, Syria could reach new security deal beyond 1974

Israel can anticipate a security agreement with Syria that will move beyond the framework of the 1974 armistice agreement, according to Dr. Nir Boms, a Syria researcher at the Dayan Center, Tel Aviv University.
“I think that Israel overall has become a bit tired from the multinational, UN-led frameworks and would rather move” to a deal without international intervention, Boms explained.
“We've seen how the observers in Lebanon were able to prevent Hezbollah from arming and getting ready for an attack. It didn't really work. They were not even able to report on activities taking place just almost under their noses,” he continued. “We need to change some of the parameters of the 1974 agreement, but we can use this as a baseline, and then see if there are other things that can happen.”
Boms said there is potential for trade and border traffic, among other options.
“I think the parameters are relatively clear to all parties and I think there is a chance for progress and we should certainly pursue it,” he concluded.
Watch the full interview: