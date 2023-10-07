Man sees video of his brother, partner kidnapped on video: 'She screamed on the motorcycle, they were just taken to Gaza





Noa Argamani seen on a video being kidnapped into Gaza





Moshe Or, whose brother Avinatan and his brother's partner, Noa Argamani, were at the rave party in Kibbutz Re'im - this morning viewed a video in which the two are recorded being kidnapped to the Gaza Strip. In the video, Noa is seen on a motorcycle with two terrorists riding on it, and Avinatan is walking next to her, being held by several terrorists. In another video, Noa is seen drinking from a bottle of water, apparently at the place where she was taken inside the Gaza Strip.

"We were worried and tried to call, his phone was unavailable and so was hers," said Moshe in an interview with News 12. "After a few hours, emergency teams contacted us and told us that they saw a video of my brother and his girlfriend moving as they were kidnapped toward the Gaza Strip." We would like to emphasize that, since this morning, the state authorities have sought to avoid the distribution of other horrific videos published on the networks, in which civilians and soldiers are seen being abducted into the Gaza Strip, alive or dead, and some of them are being abused.

Moshe, who approved the publication of the video in the media, said that he did not believe it until he saw the video himself. "I proactively started looking for it in the various groups on Telegram. It didn't take me long until I saw it. I saw Noa in the video scared and frightened, I can't imagine what's going through her mind at all - screaming in panic on a motorcycle, where some scumbags are holding her and they don't let her go."

He added: "My brother who is a big guy, two meters, trains four times a week, a really strong guy. They held him maybe four or five and just led them toward the Strip I guess."

"This is a shocking video," Moshe said. "I looked for him because I really wanted to make sure it was true, and to dispel a little of the fog that is here."

Moshe criticized the conduct of the authorities regarding the issue of the missing since the attack began.

"There are dozens more missing and at the moment there is no government agency from the country, anyone official that coordinates this, with the exception of Moked 100 and they do nothing. There are private organizations of people on Instagram and Telegram to gather all kinds of names, and you see lists upon lists. These are dozens if not hundreds of people who are missing," he said.

Moshe wanted to emphasize that the terrorists marched the young people from the party site to the Gaza Strip on foot.

"There are a few kilometers from Re'im to the Strip, you can see it in the videos, it is a large amount of people. If there is a determined and offensive activity now - we will be able to avoid a much bigger tragedy," he said.

Two young women who were rescued from the area where the party took place said in another interview that they hid for many hours.

"We're fine. When the shooting started we ran away, got in the car and they started shooting at it. We stopped and ran toward the orchard, into the unknown, and we just hid there from 6:30 a.m. We just waited for someone to get us."

The women said that they tried to contact the parents and the police, but there was no cell phone reception. "I felt existential fear. Lots of people ran hysterically, there were shots and volleys. I prostrated myself on the ground and put my hands on my head. We were on the verge of death. I saw about 10 terrorists on one side and 10 on the other - chasing us. We didn't go out to see what was happening, we were very scared."