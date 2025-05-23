As US-Iran nuclear talks stall, Israel ramps up preparations for multi-front war

As nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran face growing uncertainty, Israel is intensifying its military readiness for a potential multi-front war, the IDF said Friday.
The military announced the completion of a major General Staff exercise simulating a regional conflict across multiple fronts. The drill, named “Barak Tamir,” tested emergency coordination between military branches and other defense agencies, with a focus on protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining continuity on the home front.
“This exercise was designed to refine coordination and improve the speed and quality of response during escalating scenarios,” an IDF spokesperson said.
The escalation in Israeli preparations comes amid reports from CNN that U.S. intelligence suggests Israel is readying a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Tehran may take "special measures" to defend its nuclear assets and the enriched uranium it has accumulated.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Araghchi cautioned that any Israeli attack would result in legal consequences for the United States as well, according to Reuters. He also criticized recent U.S. media leaks suggesting Israeli attack plans, calling them “alarming” and demanding strong condemnation from both the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Meanwhile, the fifth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States concluded in Rome on Friday, mediated by Oman. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said there was “some but not conclusive progress.” In contrast, Araghchi described the discussions as “complex” and noted that Oman presented various proposals to bridge the gaps.
An Iranian source close to Tehran’s negotiating team told Reuters the talks are expected to continue, with Oman to set the time and place. However, earlier in the day, Iranian officials cast doubt on any near-term breakthrough, telling CNN that the American demand to dismantle Iran’s uranium enrichment program could collapse the negotiations.
They added that Iran sees U.S. behavior at the table as disingenuous, asserting that Washington’s insistence on zero enrichment signals it is not serious about reaching an agreement, but rather using the talks as a tool of pressure.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also expressed skepticism this week, rejecting the U.S. and European demand to halt uranium enrichment as “excessive and outrageous.” In a speech in Tehran, Khamenei said: “No one in Iran is waiting for American approval to enrich uranium. We will not accept such demands.”