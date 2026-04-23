Hezbollah fires rockets ahead of White House talks, claims responsibility for six attacks

Hezbollah fired four rockets tonight (Thursday) toward Shatula in the western Galilee, the first time in two days that air raid sirens sounded in Israeli territory.

No damage or injuries were reported from the fire, which came moments before the start of a second round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to take part in some of the discussions.

Interception in Shtula

The Hezbollah terror group has continued in recent days to operate against Israel Defense Forces troops in southern Lebanon, and since the morning has claimed responsibility for six separate attacks against Israel and IDF forces, the latest of them the rocket fire toward Shatula.

The Israeli military, for its part, has continued demolishing homes and what it describes as militant infrastructure in villages in southern Lebanon, and from time to time has carried out airstrikes against what it calls “immediate threats.” One such strike in the afternoon targeted a vehicle in Nabatieh, north of the Blue Line — the U.N.-demarcated boundary between Israel and Lebanon — and, according to reports, killed three people. In addition, the Israeli military said it struck two armed Hezbollah operatives in Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.