IDF pushes into southern Lebanon seeking to blunt Hezbollah threat

The IDF said Tuesday that ground forces have launched "forward defensive operations" in southern Lebanon and are holding multiple positions just across the border as part of a broader campaign to protect northern communities amid the war with Iran.

In a statement, the military said that 91st Division troops are operating in the area south of the Litani River as part of a concept of deepening forward defense — an effort to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel. The military said it was also carrying out extensive strikes on infrastructure linked to the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah “to thwart threats and prevent infiltration attempts” into Israeli territory.

2 View gallery Lebanon border ( Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

“Hezbollah chose to enter the campaign on behalf of Iran and will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel and will continue to act in every way to protect them,” the army statement said.

The escalation along Israel’s northern border comes amid a rapid expansion of the broader conflict sparked by Israeli-U.S. airstrikes on Iran last weekend that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other senior commanders.

In retaliation, Iran has launched missiles and drones at Israel, and Hezbollah has fired rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles toward northern Israeli cities — its first such attacks in more than a year and a half. Israeli forces have responded with strikes across Lebanon, including in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting senior Hezbollah operatives and facilities.

2 View gallery Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon ( Photo: AFP )

The violence has drawn in multiple fronts, with U.S. and Israeli forces also striking Iranian targets in and around Tehran, and Iranian drones attacking U.S. interests in the Gulf. Markets have reacted to disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, amid heightened concerns over energy supplies.