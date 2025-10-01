Qatar unlikely to backtrack on Trump peace plan, says former ambassador

“After Qatar publicly accepted the plan—and it was probably pre-arranged before President Trump made the announcement that Qatar had agreed to it—I think it’s very hard to go back,” he told ILTV. “Hamas right now is isolated, and if they reject the plan, then they will face the consequences. President Trump made it very clear that if they do not accept the plan today, he gave them two to four days maximum to do so. After that, Israel would be free to do whatever we need to do.”