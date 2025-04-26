Iran beat Obama in negotiations, could do it again, expert warns

Iran is skilled at nuclear negotiations and could drag out talks with the United States for as long as possible, according to Clifford May, the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“They’ve been doing this a very long time,” May told ILTV News. “They did it very well during the Obama administration. They beat Obama in those negotiations.”

May said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the Iranian nuclear deal — “was not comprehensive and wasn’t a plan of action.” He explained that the agreement was beneficial for the regime in Tehran but detrimental to U.S. and Israeli interests.

