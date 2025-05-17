Dozens of suspects arrested as manhunt after perpetrator of fatal West Bank shooting of pregnant woman continues

Three days after a deadly shooting that killed Tzeela Gez, Israeli security forces continued Saturday their search for the gunman responsible in the northern West Bank .

Since the attack, a lockdown has been imposed on the nearby villages of Burqin and Kafr ad-Dik, both close to Gez’s home in the settlement of Bruchin. The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet have been conducting intensive searches and interrogations, questioning about 40 suspects so far.

Earlier Saturday, during a search in Burqin, security forces identified a man running toward them while carrying a bag suspected to contain explosives, shouting “Allahu Akbar.” The forces shot and killed the suspect, identified as Nael Samara. The Shin Bet is investigating whether he was involved in the attack that killed Gez.

The attack occurred near a road linking Burqin with the nearby settlement of Bruqin. The gunman reportedly approached under cover of bushes and opened fire on a vehicle carrying Gez and her husband Hananel, who was wounded in the assault. Some local residents have called for construction near the attack site “as a response to terror.”

Intelligence remains central to the manhunt. A special reconnaissance unit was deployed recently to gather evidence and track suspects. Unlike previous incidents where attackers fled to refugee camps in the northern West Bank such as Jenin and Nur al-Shams, these camps were reportedly empty on Friday, with Israeli forces inside making arrests and detaining known militants.

Separately, the IDF said soldiers from Unit 636 thwarted a terrorist cell that threw stones at a main road near the village of Burqa, close to Burqin. “During a pre-planned operation, forces identified three terrorists throwing stones at a main road used by civilians with no casualties,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The soldiers responded with precise fire to neutralize the threat—one terrorist was killed and two were wounded. No injuries were reported among the forces.”

In the wake of the attack, hundreds have visited the Gez family home in Burqin to mourn. Their fourth child, born by cesarean section after the attack, remains hospitalized at Schneider Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Among visitors was Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council. At Gez’s funeral, her sister Shaked Poras confronted Dagan, demanding he avoid political remarks. The following day, Poras urged Dagan “to do everything in your power” to take firm control over villages producing “so much evil” including the one where the attacker lived.

Hananel Gez appointed Dagan as “our envoy so no one else suffers as my wife did.” Tzeela’s mother, Galia Aviov, added, “If there are people sowing destruction and evil, we don’t want them here. They don’t belong.”

Dagan said he plans to relocate his office near the site of the shooting and vowed to intensify calls for security measures. “We will demand action against this village, this wasp’s nest, Burqin,” he said. “We will insist on addressing illegal construction near the road that enables such attacks and push for operations like those in Jenin and Khan Yunis. We will stand for security and national honor.”

The attack happened late Wednesday night as the couple was en route to the hospital for the birth of their fourth child. Hananel was lightly wounded and discharged two days ago. Doctors delivered the baby, who was rushed to Schneider Medical Center in critical condition. Efforts to save Tzeela’s life failed and she was pronounced dead.