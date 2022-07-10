Lapid calls for solution to Gaza conflict, rather than rounds of fighting

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that Israel needs a better solution to the conflict on the Gaza border, than repeated rounds of fighting with Hamas.

Speaking at a ceremony marking eight years since Israel's 50-day war with Hamas in 2014, Lapid said Israel must find better options.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

"Gazan civilian population must understand that they can live differently, and pressure Hamas to stop shooting rockets at Israel, Lapid said. " And to do so, we expanded the number of work permits, and will continue to promote the 'economy for security' principle," Lapid said.

"In the past year, the Israeli government maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards terror acts from the Gaza Strip. Every hostile move received an immediate response. Incendiary balloons, suitcases full of cash, and rocket fire from time to time were almost completely stopped," he said.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the sister of fallen Hadar Goldin, Ayelet Goldin ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

The prime minister said that Israel has a sacred obligation to bring home the fallen soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in the 2014 war and whos remains are being held by Hamas, for burial.

"The fallen soldiers of Operation Protective Edge did not die in vein. If we can die for each other, we must know how to live for each other."

Family members of the fallen troops criticized the government for leaving the bodies of their loved ones in the hands of Hamas for eight years.

"Be brave, almost all of you have turned your back to us," Ayelet, the sister of fallen Hadar Golding said. "Prove that this is the leadership we wished for. My parents stand outside because their son isn't here, bring Hadar and Oron back before it's too late," she said calling out to the prime minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Simcha Goldin Hadar's father, said that the family had been listening to Gantz since he was chief of staff when their son was killed.

"He left Oron and Hadar on the battlefield - promises in each ceremony that he will do everything to bring them back, but all he does is talk." he said.

3 View gallery From left to right: Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu ( Photo: Courtesy )

Gantz in his speech also addressed the Israeli prisoners and missing bodies in the Gaza strip. "We continue to do all we can for those who are left in Gaza. We continue to act to bring back the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, and free the captives Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu."

"Without that happening, we will not allow any comprehensive solution in the Gaza Strip, beyond the humanitarian help," Gantz said. "Bringing back all the boys is a non-negotiable condition for any agreement and development in Gaza."

Last month, posted a video clip showing Israeli civilian Hisham al -Sayed in a bed receiving oxygen, and claimed his medical condition was deteriorating.

Israeli officials said Hamas was using psychological pressure to agree to a partial prisoner swap, which Israel cannot agree to.



