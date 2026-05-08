New crime data reveals Israel's most dangerous neighborhoods

New police data for 2025, analyzed by the real estate data company Madlan, shows relative stability in most crime categories, but also reveals sharp differences between neighborhoods and continued violence in several known crime hotspots.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Under Section 27A of the Copyright Law; Amit Shaabi; Avi Ratzabi; Northern Fire and Rescue; MDA operational footage )

The main bright spot was a 20.6% drop in vehicle thefts, from 16,585 in 2024 to 13,165 in 2025.

Other categories saw only slight changes. Assaults, drug offenses and sex offenses fell by less than 2% compared with 2024. Property crimes dropped by 3.3%. Home burglaries, however, rose 4%, from 4,393 in 2024 to 4,569 in 2025, while security offenses rose 2.6%.

Five Tel Aviv neighborhoods recorded the highest number of property crimes in 2025: Lev Tel Aviv, Florentin, Kerem Hateimanim, Sarona and South Rothschild. Lev Tel Aviv had the most, with 1,059 property crimes. Sarona saw a sharp rise, from 576 to 819. South Rothschild fell from 873 to 773 but remained the neighborhood with the highest number of property crimes relative to population.

Madlan noted that Neve Shaanan in Tel Aviv, which had led the list until 2022, was again absent from parts of the data because police did not publish figures for some areas of the neighborhood. Police previously said they publish data only for neighborhoods with more than 1,000 residents, a threshold that may exclude undocumented migrants, temporary foreign workers and asylum-seekers from population counts.

4 View gallery South Tel Aviv ( Photo: Mickey Schmidt )

Several of the neighborhoods with the highest number of assaults are known crime centers. Be’er Sheva’s Neighborhood D and Haifa’s Hadar Hacarmel recorded the highest number of assaults in 2025. Central Petah Tikva ranked third, near the scene of the killing of Yemanu Binyamin Zalka at a Pizza Hut branch.

When adjusted for population, assault rates were especially high in older and poorer neighborhoods, including Urim in Eilat, South Rothschild in Tel Aviv, Ben-Gurion and Marina in Ashkelon, the Old City and Rasko, Neighborhood C and Neighborhood D in Be’er Sheva, District B in Ashdod and Musrara in Jerusalem.

Lev Tel Aviv and northern downtown Netanya remained at the top of the home burglary list, though both recorded declines. Lev Tel Aviv had 62 burglaries, down from 74 in 2024. Northern downtown Netanya had 50, down from 82. But Yad Eliyahu in Tel Aviv rose from 35 to 44, and District B in Ashdod rose from 37 to 41.

Relative to population, Bat Galim in Haifa led the burglary list, followed by neighborhoods in south Tel Aviv such as South Rothschild, Florentin and Shapira, as well as wealthy neighborhoods such as Herzliya Pituah.

4 View gallery Herzliya Pituah ( Photo: Asaf Kamer )

The new data comes the same week police finally published their 2024 statistical yearbook, nearly a year later than usual. For years, the annual report was typically released in the summer.

According to the yearbook, police opened 287,380 investigation files in 2024, down from 302,386 in 2023. The sharpest declines were in incitement cases, down 53%, and terrorism offenses, down 41%, likely because 2023 was the year the war began.

One concerning figure was the decline in domestic violence cases, with no indication that the offenses themselves declined. Cases of violence between partners fell by 5.9%, while other domestic violence cases fell by 5.4%.

After three years of increases, vehicle thefts per 1,000 residents fell slightly in 2024, though the rate remained the highest since 2016, except for 2023. A total of 18,638 vehicles were stolen in 2024, with a further decline recorded in the 2025 data analyzed by Madlan.

Police data also showed a troubling rise in violence cases involving minors. In 2024, 4,805 assault cases were opened against minors, the highest figure in recent years. Juvenile arrests also reached a record of 3,899.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Public trust in police continued to fall. In 2019, trust stood at 56%. By 2024, it had dropped to 49%, erasing the increase recorded at the start of the war. The gap between Jewish and Arab trust in police has widened from 3 percentage points in 2019 to 27 points, with only 35% of Arab citizens expressing trust in police.

Tal Kopel, CEO of Madlan, said crime has become “a national plague” affecting both wealthy and poor neighborhoods, though it remains more common in weaker areas.

“We see a wide geographic spread, from Tiberias and Haifa to Eilat,” Kopel said. “Assault offenses are concentrated mainly in neighborhoods with weaker socioeconomic characteristics, including mixed Jewish and Muslim neighborhoods.”

He said home burglaries have also become common in some of Israel’s most expensive neighborhoods, including Herzliya Pituah and Lev Ha’ir in Tel Aviv, as well as gentrifying areas such as Bat Galim in Haifa.