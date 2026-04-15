For third straight year IDF cancels Independence Day flyover and naval parade

The Israel Defense Forces has decided to cancel its traditional Independence Day flyover and naval parade for the third consecutive year, citing ongoing fighting and regional tensions.

The military said the decision was made against the backdrop of continued combat along the northern border, particularly in southern Lebanon, as well as the broader security situation.

3 View gallery Independence Day flyover marking Israel’s 75th back in 2023 ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

The annual flyover by the Israeli Air Force and the naval parade in Eilat are among the most prominent symbols of Independence Day celebrations. However, both events have now been scrapped for three years in a row.

In previous years, similar decisions were linked to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and the unresolved issue of hostages held by Hamas.

This year, the cancellations come as the IDF remains engaged in operations against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, amid heightened regional tensions.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

3 View gallery ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

The impact is also being felt across the country, with several municipalities announcing the cancellation of large-scale Independence Day events. Cities including Beersheba, Arad, Ramat Hasharon, Nesher, the Krayot, Givatayim, Modiin and Yavne have all scaled back or canceled celebrations.