Israel loosens wartime restrictions to allow limited economic activity

The Home Front Command announced a series of eased civilian restrictions Wednesday night, allowing parts of the economy to resume limited activity after the Finance Ministry warned that continued shutdowns could cause billions of shekels in economic losses .

Under updated defensive guidelines, employees will be allowed to work at locations where a standard protected space, or bomb shelter, can be reached in time during a rocket alert. Public gatherings of up to 50 people will also be permitted, provided participants can reach a protected area when sirens sound.

The new rules take effect Thursday at noon and are expected to remain in force at least until Saturday at 8 p.m., according to the Home Front Command, the Israel military body responsible for civilian defense during emergencies.

Schools will remain closed under the current directives, except in exceptional cases. As a result, many parents who are now permitted to return to their workplaces will still be required to stay home to care for their children.

The decision came hours after Finance Ministry Director General Ilan Rom appealed to Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, warning that broad restrictions on economic activity could cause losses of about 9.5 billion shekels (roughly $2.6 billion) in the first week of the war alone.

Rom said there was no dispute about the need to maintain protective measures in light of the security situation, but warned that a widespread shutdown of the economy carries “heavy economic costs.”

“It is necessary to create a solution that addresses both the security needs of the civilian home front and the economic needs of the economy,” Rom said, noting that the economy has already faced significant strain during roughly two and a half years of heightened security demands and the broader consequences of war.

Even a cautious reopening of economic activity would help reduce the financial costs of the war and maintain the resilience of the economy, Rom said, ensuring the state can continue meeting essential civilian and security needs.