Hamas to hand over two more hostage bodies at 9 p.m.

Hamas's military wing said that it will release the bodies of two additional hostages at 9 p.m. Tuesday. An Israeli official said earlier that the country has received indications that a handover will take place.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform that several American allies in the Middle East have told him they would welcome the opportunity to enter Gaza with significant military force if Hamas continues to violate its understandings with Washington. Trump said he told those countries, as well as Israel, that “it’s not yet time,” expressing hope that Hamas would still “do the right thing.”
He warned, however, that if Hamas fails to change its behavior, its end would be “fast, furious, and brutal.” Trump also thanked the nations that offered assistance, singling out Indonesia and its leader for their support of both the Middle East and the United States.