Ohana, Johnson launch global push for Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and US House Speaker Mike Johnson signed a letter Tuesday recommending that President Donald Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

“No one in the world has done more than President Trump to advance peace around the globe over the past year, and no one is more deserving of recognition for the efforts and the results,” Ohana said after his meeting with Johnson on Capitol Hill in Washington.

2 View gallery Ohana, Johnson and the signed statement ( Photo: Photo: Noam Moshkovitz/ Knesset )

Johnson added: “I am proud to announce that, together with my friend Speaker Ohana, we are working to rally speakers and presidents of parliaments to submit President Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.” He said that “while the world has sought peace in the Middle East for generations, President Trump has now created the path for it and forced the release of the last living hostages, who survived two long years in Hamas captivity.”

In their recommendation letter, the two wrote that “for the first time in modern history, speakers and presidents of parliaments from around the world have united with one voice to present the candidacy of an extraordinary leader whose journey for peace has changed the world: President Donald J. Trump.”

They said Trump’s “contributions to peace” include the plan for Gaza, the Abraham Accords, the cease-fire between India and Pakistan, a truce and peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, reconciliation between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, normalization of economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo, and easing tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia.

2 View gallery 'Trump has paved the way for peace in the Middle East' ( Photo: Shutterstock, Jacquelyn Martin/ AP )

“President Trump’s record reflects exceptional statesmanship and rare courage in confronting long-standing hostility with vision, creativity and determination,” they wrote. “In line with the fundamental principles of the Nobel Peace Prize, we are united in our belief that no person advanced peace in 2025 more than President Trump. Few, if any, have done more throughout history to promote the cause of peace, and none is more deserving of this honor.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise also attended the meeting. The three discussed the challenges facing both countries and ways the two legislatures can strengthen cooperation. Afterward, Ohana and Johnson signed the letter to the Nobel Peace Prize committee recommending Trump as the 2026 laureate.