Dog kidnapped from family of murdered hostage found by IDF troops in Rafah

A year and a half after the dog Billy was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7, she was found Tuesday by a Golani Brigade force operating in Rafah. The dog belongs to Rachel Danzig, the ex-wife of the late Alex Danzig, who was kidnapped to Gaza and murdered in captivity.

After the Hamas attack on October 7, a notice was posted on a dedicated website looking for information about Billy’s disappearance: “Our beloved Billy was the heart of the cousins' gatherings at Grandma’s house. We love her and miss her dearly.

