Dog kidnapped from family of murdered hostage found by IDF troops in Rafah

A year and a half after the dog Billy was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7, she was found Tuesday by a Golani Brigade force operating in Rafah. The dog belongs to Rachel Danzig, the ex-wife of the late Alex Danzig, who was kidnapped to Gaza and murdered in captivity.
Billy, a 3-and-a-half-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, was identified thanks to an implanted electronic chip checked after a soldier brought her to the vet.
After the Hamas attack on October 7, a notice was posted on a dedicated website looking for information about Billy’s disappearance: “Our beloved Billy was the heart of the cousins' gatherings at Grandma’s house. We love her and miss her dearly.
Hanoch Daum posted on Facebook about the discovery of the beloved dog.
"Want to hear a story? A. is in the reserves in Gaza. A purebred dog came out of the rubble and came to him. He took her and today we checked her and she has a chip. She is from Nir Oz. She heard Hebrew and came out. We are trying to call the owner. I pray that someone will bring her back." Daum added: "And thanks to our reservists who are also protecting us on this holiday."