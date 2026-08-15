Florida venue cancels Rashida Tlaib rally after ‘anti-Jew’ criticism

A South Florida site backed out of hosting a rally with Democratic U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a vocal critic of Israel's ⁠government, after complaints by a ⁠Democratic state lawmaker in the party's latest flashpoint over its stance on Israel.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian American member of Congress, was scheduled to appear on Friday at a rally for three candidates in Florida's upcoming Democratic Party primary.

Representative Rashida Tlaib ( Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP )

However, The Venue Fort Lauderdale, which was scheduled to host the event, suddenly canceled it after State Representative Michael Gottlieb, chairman of the Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus, posted a statement on Thursday calling the planned rally an "anti-Jew" gathering.

Tlaib has condemned antisemitism and says criticism of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon is not antisemitic.

The Venue in a statement cited "increased security concerns" for its decision and said it is Jewish-owned and "our values and commitment to the Jewish ⁠community are deeply important to us."

Prominent progressive Democrats, including Tlaib and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have opposed U.S. support for Israel over Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close ties to Republicans, ⁠leading to an erosion of Democratic backing for Washington's ally.

The rally was organized by groups such as "Florida Youth Justice Coalition," "Gen-Z For Change" and a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

It was meant to support State Representative Angie Nixon, who is running for the U.S. Senate; ⁠and Elijah Manley and Oliver Larkin, who are seeking seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After The Venue withdrew its support, the event was expected to proceed Friday night at a Fort Lauderdale wine bar, an organizer told The New York Times.