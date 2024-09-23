Large-scale attack on Lebanon coming; Hezbollah prepared to respond

After the significant wave of attacks in Lebanon on Monday morning, including some deep inside the country, and the revelation of Hezbollah's method of l aunching heavy cruise missiles from homes , a security source told Ynet that in the coming hours the IDF will launch an attack "on a large scale" in the countryside all over Lebanon. "In the early afternoon, the Air Force will launch massive large-scale attacks in all of Lebanon," the source said. According to him, Hezbollah's possible response may also include expanding the circle of fire.

"Hezbollah will surely respond by firing in large quantities on northern Israel," added the source, "and perhaps also on selected targets in Tel Aviv." He also said that "I think it is not too early to now call these events the 'Third Lebanon War.'"

In assessing the current situation Monday morning, regarding the preparedness of the home front, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that "at the new stage in which we have entered the war, the resilience of the home front is the key that allows the IDF to fight, to have achievements, to harm the enemy and this has been going on for about a year and has been done in a very impressive way." Gallant added that: "Ahead of us are days in which the public will have to show composure, discipline and complete obedience to the directives of the Home Front Command."

1 View gallery IDF attacks in southern Lebanon ( Photo: Aziz Taher/Reuters )

He stated, in preparation for the expected attack, that "we are deepening our attacks in Lebanon, the sequence of operations continues and will continue until we achieve our goals - to return the residents of the north safely to their homes. This success also depends on the proper conduct of the home front, therefore, we sit, talk and coordinate the activity. The difference between success and failure lies in the fact that the citizens entered protected rooms and other places in accordance with the instructions we gave them; This saved lives."

And while Gallant is calling on the citizens of Israel to heed the instructions, in a statement Monday morning, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari urged the residents of Lebanese villages to distance themselves from ammunition and equipment depots used by the terror group and warned: "In the near future we will attack targets in Lebanon. We call on those who are near properties or houses where Hezbollah is hiding ammunition to stay away. Hezbollah is putting you at risk."

Hagari revealed that Hezbollah terrorists planned to launch a cruise missile from a civilian house in southern Lebanon. The structure revealed this morning by the IDF spokesman, part of an extensive method of the terrorist organization, was attacked a few weeks ago.

Hezbullah operatives made an opening in the walls at the front of the building, and planned to launch a DR-3 cruise missile with hundreds of kilograms of explosives from there. Footage shows a terrorist coming out of the building, then the building is attacked alongside the terrorists.

The IDF called on the Lebanese civilians to stay away from these areas where Hezbollah hides from the IDF. Hagari explained that the wave of attacks Monday morning came after the army recognized that Hezbollah terrorists were preparing to fire into Israeli territory. SMS messages sent to civilians in South Lebanon and the Bekaa read: "If you are in a building that has a Hezbollah soldier, stay away from the village until further notice."

The IDF’s objective is to return northern residents to their homes by pushing the threat away from the border fence and distancing Hezbollah's Radwan Force alongside destroying infrastructure near the border. The removal of Lebanese residents from the border with Israel is a major blow to Hezbollah and Lebanon. Simultaneously, the IDF aims to deny Hezbollah the ability to launch rockets from villages and homes where their weapons are stored.

The widespread attack Monday morning came about 24 hours after Hezbollah's barrage deep into Israel, and beyond the Krayot in the Haifa Bay area. The targets focused not only on launch sites, but also on weapons sites located in populated areas.