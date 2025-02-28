Pre-military academy honors fallen soldier Regev Amar

Fifty students, parents, and supporters gathered in Kibbutz Sde Nehemia, near the Lebanese border, to unveil new signs and renovated buildings at a pre-military academy where students sleep, learn, and spend time.

The academy is named after Staff Sergeant Regev Amar and is located on the kibbutz where he was raised. Amar was killed in battle while defending Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7. His family sought to honor his memory by educating the next generation in his name.

PRE-MILITARY ACADEMY NAMED IN HONOR OF FALLEN SOLDIER ( ILTV )

The Upper Galilee Leadership Institute established the new pre-military program in Amar’s honor, with the support of donors like JNF-USA. Thanks to hundreds of thousands of shekels in donations, students from across Israel who are about to enlist now have access to this unique program.

"In honor of Regev, who lost his life trying to protect our Jewish nation, his mother Gilanit had a dream—this is something he would have wanted," said Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA. "To be able to participate, open something so quickly, and see so many young people… you feel the energy of tomorrow here."

"He was really an inspiration for all of us," added Amos Moshe, a friend of Amar's. "Everyone remembers him. After October 7, after Regev died, the whole kibbutz changed. Everything became a memorial. It’s hard, but it’s also very emotional to create so many memories of one true friend—everyone knew him. That’s why the whole kibbutz came together today."