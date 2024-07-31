Israelis handing out sweets in celebration of Haniyeh's killing

Israelis nationwide celebrate assassination of Hamas leader, handing out candies while Israeli government remains silent

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Assassination
Israel
War
Ismail Haniyeh
As Israel maintains official silence regarding the assassination of the head of Hamas's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and conducts security assessments, Israelis took to the streets to celebrate the achievement with sweets.
"There are no changes in the defense policy for the home front. If any changes are decided, we will inform the public immediately," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.
1 View gallery
Israelis celebrate the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh Israelis celebrate the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Israelis celebrate the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
It remains unclear how the assassination of the Hamas leader will affect the war on various fronts and the prospects of reaching a deal for the release of hostages. Today, the Security Cabinet met at the Kirya in Tel Aviv for about two and a half hours. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would address the nation this evening.
Israelis celebrate the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Tomorrow marks 300 days since Hamas's surprise attack. This morning, relatives of the hostages and victims of October 7 welcomed the military achievement and called for it to be translated into a diplomatic move to bring their loved ones home.
Handing out candy
Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan, said, "The place for Hamas's monstrous leaders is in hell, and we all support holding them accountable for their actions, but the assassination of Haniyeh must not derail the deal and condemn our loved ones in captivity. Time is running out for the 115 hostages." Jimmy Miller, cousin of Shiri Bibas who is held hostage in Gaza, told Ynet, "Hamas leaders, there are no virgins left in paradise—try to save yourselves while you can."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""