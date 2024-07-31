Israelis handing out sweets in celebration of Haniyeh's killing

As Israel maintains official silence regarding the assassination of the head of Hamas's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and conducts security assessments, Israelis took to the streets to celebrate the achievement with sweets.
"There are no changes in the defense policy for the home front. If any changes are decided, we will inform the public immediately," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.
It remains unclear how the assassination of the Hamas leader will affect the war on various fronts and the prospects of reaching a deal for the release of hostages. Today, the Security Cabinet met at the Kirya in Tel Aviv for about two and a half hours. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would address the nation this evening.
Tomorrow marks 300 days since Hamas's surprise attack. This morning, relatives of the hostages and victims of October 7 welcomed the military achievement and called for it to be translated into a diplomatic move to bring their loved ones home.
Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan, said, "The place for Hamas's monstrous leaders is in hell, and we all support holding them accountable for their actions, but the assassination of Haniyeh must not derail the deal and condemn our loved ones in captivity. Time is running out for the 115 hostages." Jimmy Miller, cousin of Shiri Bibas who is held hostage in Gaza, told Ynet, "Hamas leaders, there are no virgins left in paradise—try to save yourselves while you can."