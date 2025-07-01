Ceasefire may be key to saving hostages, expert says

FDD Senior Research Analyst Joe Truzman says he does not believe the live hostages can be brought home under the current IDF strategy

Shosh Bedrosian, ILTV|
A ceasefire is the best way to get the 20 hostages who are still alive in Gaza back, according to FDD Senior Research Analyst Joe Truzman.
He told ILTV News that while the IDF has managed to find and recover the bodies of eight deceased hostages since it stepped up its offensive in the Gaza Strip in mid-March, he does not believe the live hostages can be brought home under the current IDF strategy.
“It may have reached its limits already,” Truzman said. “A ceasefire may be the best option here for Israel to get at least the live hostages back.”
