Two Palestinians indicted over alleged explosive-drone plot to kill Ben-Gvir

Israel Police and the Shin Bet said Wednesday that indictments had been filed against two Palestinians accused of operating a terror cell in the Nablus area that planned a series of attacks, the kidnapping of an IDF soldier and an assassination attempt against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir using an explosive drone.

According to the two agencies, investigators uncovered activity by the cell in which the suspects allegedly worked to advance terror operations, acquire weapons, conduct shooting drills, recruit additional members and plan deadly attacks.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Mickey Schmidt )

The indictment alleges that the two had worked together since late 2023 to advance what it described as “military” activity. They allegedly acquired a large arsenal including M16 and M4 rifles, Kalashnikovs, handguns, a shotgun and ammunition.

The two also allegedly sought to recruit additional terrorists and train them, conducting shooting exercises and discussing several possible attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

Investigators said the idea of targeting Ben-Gvir emerged in 2024. According to the indictment, after the two watched a video showing the minister arriving at the scene of a terror attack, one of them proposed staging an initial attack intended to draw Ben-Gvir to the scene and then assassinating him.

The suspect later proposed using an explosive drone to carry out the assassination and allegedly tried to obtain drone components from China for the operation, police and the Shin Bet said.

Investigators also found that the two allegedly discussed attacks using explosive-laden vehicles and drones against Israeli civilians and security forces, as well as shooting attacks and the kidnapping of IDF soldiers.