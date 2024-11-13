Katz declares disarming Hezbollah as one of war goals

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that disarming Hezbollah was one of Israel's goals in its war against the Lebanese terrorist group despite the Security Cabinet not approving such an objective.
Speaking at a situation assessment in Northern Command, Katz added that the IDF "Expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon and are targeting Hezbollah assets in Beirut’s Dahieh district and wherever else necessary."
“While we’re here, terror infrastructures are collapsing in Beirut. We will not observe any cease-fires, ease up on the pressure or allow any resolution that doesn’t meet our war objectives—disarming Hezbollah, pushing them beyond the Litani River and creating conditions for northern residents to return home safely.”
As far as is known, the only additional war objective for the north approved by the Security Cabinet as of September is the safe return of northern residents to their homes.
Katz’s remarks come amid ongoing negotiations with the United States, with final terms being drafted regarding the northern border. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is leading these discussions with Washington.
Even the disarmament of Hezbollah up to the Litani River—which Israel demands as a condition for its withdrawal from Lebanese territory—was not part of the limited operation targeting villages near the border.
South of the Litani, dozens of Shiite villages will remain with weapons that the IDF will not engage with on the ground, as it only focused on the villages directly along the border.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: