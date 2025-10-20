Bolivia is ready to renew relations with Israel: 'A new page'

After two decades of rule by the far-left MAS party led by Evo Morales and Luis Arce, Bolivia has elected a new president, Rodrigo Paz, marking a sharp shift in the country’s foreign policy. Following years of staunch anti-Israel positions and the severing of ties with Jerusalem, Paz announced Monday evening that Bolivia will also restore diplomatic relations with the United States.

One of Paz’s first foreign policy calls since his election was with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who proposed fully restoring diplomatic relations. The president-elect responded affirmatively, stating that he intends to move forward with renewing bilateral ties.

2 View gallery Bolivia's president-elect, Rodrigo Paz, ( Photo: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images )

Sa’ar congratulated Paz on his election and emphasized the historical connection between Israel, the Jewish people and Bolivia. “After two decades of strained relations, it’s time to bring our friendly ties back on track,” he said, adding that Israel is eager to “turn a new page and fully renew diplomatic relations between the countries.”

Paz expressed his commitment to reopening Bolivia to the world and to rebuilding its ties with Israel. Sa’ar noted Israel’s strong interest in strengthening relations with Bolivia across various fields and confirmed that Israel will send an official representative to Paz’s inauguration, following his invitation.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomed Paz’s remarks, describing them as an important step toward restoring ties with one of Latin America’s key nations. Israeli diplomatic sources estimated that Paz’s inauguration would initiate a gradual process of renewing relations, including the return of ambassadors and reopening of embassies.

2 View gallery The Salt Desert in Bolivia, a favorite of Israeli travelers ( Photo: Shee Heng Chong/Shutterstock )

Bolivia previously severed ties with Israel twice: first in 2009 following Operation Cast Lead, and again in 2023 after the start of the Iron Swords war. A brief diplomatic renewal occurred in 2019 . In 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, Bolivia also revoked visa-free entry for Israeli tourists in protest against IDF operations in Gaza, despite a 1972 agreement allowing Israelis free access to the country.