Palestinian teen killed in clashes with IDF forces in West Bank

Palestinian health officials said a teen was killed in a clash with the Israeli military in the West Bank early Tuesday.

Palestinians said the 15-year-old youth died after being shot during clashes with soldiers in the city of Nablus. The Israeli military said soldiers were carrying out an arrest raid in the Balata refugee camp when they came under attack from nearby rooftops.

The teen, 16-year-old Imad Hashash, who was killed in the clash with IDF forces

The military said large stone blocks were thrown at the troops, and that soldiers opened fire at Imad Hashash, who they said was about to drop a large object on them.

According to the IDF, Hashash stood directly above the force’s commander with a boulder in his hands. The military said live fire was also used against the troops.

Last year, 21-year-old First Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal was killed when a Palestinian man threw a brick at his head that fatally wounded him during an operation in the West Bank village of Yabed.

Imad Hashash holding a rifle

"During an operation by IDF troops in the Balata refugee camp, live fire was used against the soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

“At the end of the operation, a violent riot broke out that involved throwing of boulders and objects at IDF troops from the rooftops. During the riot, a number of fighters identified a suspect on the roof of a building holding a large object with both hands, who tried to throw it at a soldier standing under the building. One of the soldiers responded by firing."

There are no casualties among Israeli forces.

The clash in the Balata refugee camp

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Hashash’s killing, and called on the intonational community to condemn Israel “and its continued crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Terrorist group Hamas that rules Gaza also condemned the killing in its statement.

"The intensification of resistance in the West Bank and Jerusalem is the best and most effective way to deal with Israel and stop its crimes,” the group said in a statement, which also included an appeal to the PA to end security coordination with Israel.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

This recent clash comes after four Palestinians were killed last week in clashes with Israeli forces at a Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Israeli force entered the camp to arrest Muhammad Samir Saleh Abu Zina, a 26-year-old resident of the refugee camp, who previously served time in prison for involvement in terrorist activities on behalf of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The violent clash in Jenin was preceded by another violent incident in the refugee camp - which took place only two weeks prior - when IDF troops entered the camp and came under attack by heavy gunfire as well as explosive devices being hurled at them.