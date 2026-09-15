Netanyahu’s plane to avoid JFK over fears Mamdani could disrupt New York visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official aircraft will not land at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport when he travels to the United States next week for the UN General Assembly, ynet has learned, amid Israeli security concerns over a possible confrontation with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Security officials decided that the “Wing of Zion,” Israel’s official state aircraft, should avoid JFK because they fear Mamdani could seek to prevent it from remaining on the ground there throughout Netanyahu’s visit.

Gallery ( Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters, shutterstock, יאיר שגיא )

In previous years, allowing an official aircraft to remain at JFK for the duration of a leader’s visit was a privilege granted to the leaders of Israel and Iran.

Netanyahu’s visit is expected to take place under unusually stringent security arrangements. The U.S. Secret Service has significantly increased its involvement in protecting the prime minister and is expected to accompany him from the moment he lands until his departure.

Protests are planned outside Netanyahu’s hotel and near the United Nations during his address, while Jewish groups are organizing demonstrations in support of the Israeli prime minister.

Mamdani, who previously said he would seek Netanyahu’s arrest before later backing away from that position, has encouraged New Yorkers to protest the prime minister’s visit.

That creates an unusual situation in which the mayor is publicly encouraging demonstrations against Netanyahu while the NYPD, which operates under the city administration, will also take part in securing the visit.

Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly last year ( Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton )

With JFK ruled out, Israeli officials are examining alternatives including Newark Liberty International Airport in neighboring New Jersey or a nearby military airfield.

Either option would allow the “Wing of Zion” to remain parked throughout Netanyahu’s stay in the New York area.

Netanyahu is expected to arrive in the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 23, around midday. His address to the UN General Assembly is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. New York time, 9 p.m. in Israel.

Israeli officials are preparing for possible protests inside the General Assembly hall, including delegates demonstratively walking out during Netanyahu’s speech or attempting to interrupt him.

Netanyahu is not expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during the trip because Trump is due to leave New York before the Israeli prime minister arrives, although several meetings with other world leaders remain possible.