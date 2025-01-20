Champion of the struggle for hostages vows to continue; 'Give me a moment to breath her in'

Meirav Leshem-Gonen, mother of freed hostage Romi and a champion of the struggle to free the hostages held in Gaza said on Monday that she will continue the fight. "It will take me, us, a minute to breath her in and to believe in the reality we were able to achieve together," she said in a post. "I promise to be back. There are 94 loved ones that need this reality to come to fruition."

In an additional post she said the family was in an alternate universe, disconnected from the outside world. "Our world has nothing but family. I'm sorry. Give us a minute and we will pull ourselves together and be back."

Over the 471 days of her daughter's captivity after she was abducted from the Nova music festival in the Oct. 7 massacre, Meirav became one of the more prominent voices in the struggle of the families of hostages.

From the start of the war she was interviewed by media outlets around the world, met with leaders, and addressed international forums, while always maintaining her persistent stance. "We are one big family," she said of the families of hostages, refusing to receive information or advocate for herself, separately.

On Sunday, mother and daughter were finally reunited. "Where is my mother?" Romi asked upon her arrival in Israel. After the two were able to embrace, they joined the rest of the family, waiting for them at the Sheba Medical Center.

Meirav's fight began 15 months ago. In an interview with Al Jazeera in November 2023 she refused to participate in a political debate and focused on one message – the release of the hostages. As her interviewer attempted to move the conversation to the "occupied territories" and the siege on Gaza, Meirav stuck to her message. "My daughter has been a captive for the past six weeks and she is wounded. I want her and all of the hostages to return."

She was asked about Romi's military service but rejected the attempts to claim that the politics were in the heart of the crisis. "Stop asking questions about the territories," she said pushing back on the accusations that her refusal to discuss such matters was a lack of courage.

After receiving a sign of life from her daughter from a hostage who was freed in the first exchange, Meirav said the information was scant and concerning. Romi was alive but hurt and was not receiving proper treatment. "This is enough to give me some peace," she said but admitted that the situation was "very challenging."

Meirav's leadership skills were revealed in an interview when she insisted that the struggle of the families was one and united. "We are one big family and as such, we march together," she said. "I may have an easier time in interviews, but I do not have any more rights than the other families, to receive information.

When the war resumed after some of the hostages were released in the first deal, she said she demands clear answers from the government about the continuation of negotiations for the release of the captives. "I am not a strategist, I am a mother," she said.

During her address to the United Nations Human Rights Council last June, Meirav revealed for the first time, details of her daughter's abduction and their last conversation.

"Trying to escape from their murderous hands, she was shot while driving in a car with three other young people," said the mother, who listened to the attack over the phone as it was happening. "As the only survivor, she was brutally dragged by her long, beautiful hair from the car, along the road. I was a witness to this reality while speaking with her on the phone, hearing her helplessness and frustration without being able to help my baby. That was 257 days ago. Romi and 119 hostages are still being held without communication in the Gaza Strip to this day."

During that address which was the first time the UN held an official meeting with the families of hostages, she criticized the international body for ignoring their fate.

"Twenty-three-year-old girls should not be taken hostage, no one should. Mr. President, we should be on the same side. The side fighting hostage taking, never accepting the use of young women as political tools. I hope my Romi still believes in the free world, still believes in us, and still believes that together we will end the nightmare she is in. I believe we can do more for them, we can do better for them; the hostages need us, and the world needs them, please help me hug my daughter again."