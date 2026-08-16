Failed fundraiser, crash into German pier: 'Handala II' won't make it to Gaza

More than a year after the ship "Handala" was stopped on its way to the Gaza coast, another vessel named after it ran into trouble, crashing into a wall at a pier in the northern German port of Kiel. The Danish news site Kieler Nachrichten reported that members of the flotilla had also struggled to raise all the money needed to operate the voyage.
The Danish vessel "Fru Sand," carrying pro-Palestinian activists, departed from Marstal, Denmark, under its new name, "Handala II." According to the activists, the goal is to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, similar to the stated aim of previous flotillas, which carried no aid on board.
But even before leaving Europe, members of the flotilla realized they would not be able to reach Gaza. According to the report, the fundraising campaign they were relying on raised only about 10% of its target before donations dried up.
That was not their only setback. After reaching Germany, the activists crashed into the pier, causing significant damage to the ship's engine estimated at at least 30,000 euros.
Local emergency services in Germany placed a barrier around the vessel and said it would not be removed "until the damage has been settled" and the problems repaired. Kiel port manager Milnehardt told the Danish outlet that "the ship is not suitable for remaining in the port. It needs to leave as soon as possible."
He said the vessel in its current condition poses a danger to the port and to other ships in the event of strong winds. German police have also opened an investigation into the crew on suspicion of damaging port infrastructure.
The ship's captain, Jan Wolnik, however, said they still plan to reach Gaza, about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) away, in September or October at the latest. "For the children in Gaza," he said.
Until the vessel is released or repaired, members of the flotilla plan to demonstrate as close as possible to the damaged pier, with members of the group Students for Palestine also expected to take part.