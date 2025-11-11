Houthis signal end to attacks on Israel, vow to resume only if fighting in Gaza renews

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” the Houthis wrote, adding that their military operations would resume “only if the enemy renews its aggression against Gaza.”
While not an official cease-fire declaration, the letter marks the clearest indication yet that the Houthis intend to suspend hostilities in response to the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas.
Shift from missiles to internal crackdowns
With cross-border operations paused, the Houthis have turned inward — focusing on arrests, internal security, and anti-Western propaganda. In recent days, the group has announced the dismantling of what it claimed was a “spy network” jointly run by the CIA, Israel’s Mossad, Israeli Military Intelligence, and Saudi intelligence.
According to Houthi media, the alleged network operated from a Saudi-based “command center” and managed multiple small cells inside Yemen, which were accused of gathering intelligence on missile launch sites, weapons production facilities, and military leaders.
Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that the Houthis recently launched a wave of arrests targeting both international aid workers and senior members of their own ranks. Among those reportedly detained was Yasser al-Khouri, secretary of the Houthi political council, suspected of maintaining contact with foreign entities.
Signs of a change in direction
The Houthis have also suspended their weekly anti-Israel demonstrations in the capital, Sanaa — rallies that for months featured chants in support of Hamas and its Gaza leadership. The last large protest was held on October 17, when the group vowed to “follow the path of the resistance without hesitation.” Since then, the public gatherings have been replaced by smaller, heavily armed tribal assemblies held almost daily.
An Israeli military assessment last month described the killing of Houthi chief of staff Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari as “a significant blow” to the terror group’s command structure, which had coordinated dozens of missile and drone launches toward Israel during the war. However, the group’s remote location continues to shield it from direct Israeli military retaliation.
Training continues amid a pause
Despite the apparent halt in cross-border attacks, the Houthis have continued to release footage showing combat drills, parades, and ceremonies. One recent video marked the graduation of a new military course named after al-Ghamari — evidence that, even as they shift focus, the group is preparing for future confrontation.
In addition to training, the Houthis have stepped up a campaign urging boycotts of American and Israeli products, branding it part of the “economic resistance.”
For now, their message to Hamas — and to Israel — is clear: the attacks will remain on hold, but not forever. “We will resume operations against the Zionist entity,” the letter warned, “if aggression on Gaza returns.”