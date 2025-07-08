Soldiers injuring themselves for break from fighting, mothers tell Supreme Court

Adv. Batya Kahana-Dror submitted a petition to Israel’s High Court last week on behalf of Mother Awake, an NGO advocating responsible war management on behalf of mothers of soldiers on the front lines, challenging Directive 77—a military order that extends mandatory combat service by four months. Justice Alex Stein instructed the defense minister, IDF chief of staff, head of the Manpower Directorate, and attorney general to file a response by July 30.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In April, due to a critical shortage in combat personnel, the Manpower Directorate formalized Directive 77. Under the order, all active-duty combat soldiers are required to serve four additional months under an open-ended emergency call-up (Tzav 8), receiving their release only after completing a full three years.

“As mothers, we no longer trust our leaders and commanders. We want righteousness, not promises,” said Kahana-Dror, one of the leaders of Mother Awake.

A resident of Moshav Netzarim, Kahana-Dror identifies as a religious Zionist from the political right. She is the mother of four—two currently in the reserves, and one recently discharged from active service. “The soldiers are depleted. Many broke down when they heard about the extension,” she said. “We’ve received dozens of messages from mothers and soldiers across field units. Some report units are falling apart. Others say soldiers are deliberately injuring themselves just to get some rest—yet even then, they’re ordered back, threatened with jail time. The law deliberately prohibits reserve duty during the first year after mandatory service. The legislature recognized the human need for recovery.”

The petition also points to the advancing draft exemption bill. “They know that a whole sector of society is being handed exemption. Our sons give and serve and don't quit—and then they’re trampled. This isn’t just unfair. It’s inhumane,” she said.

2 View gallery Batya Kahana-Dror ( Photo: Tomer Shalom )

The petition includes testimony from five combat soldiers, both in active duty and reserve. “They fought in Gaza, risked their lives, lost friends,” said Kahana-Dror. “They aren’t asking for pity. They just want to be seen—for the love of country that drives them to give everything.”

One combatant due for release this August wrote: “We risk our lives every day. We give everything. And now they want to keep us in, even when we’re already beyond exhausted… It crushes morale. It’s breaking my team.”

Another soldier expecting to leave service in August said: “We want them to see the fighters’ side. The ones who wake up every morning and give everything, who execute every mission, and who still want to serve and defend the state at any time, at any cost. But we’re drained. We feel exploited. The operational pressure has hollowed us out.”

A third petitioner, due for release at the end of the year under Directive 77, wrote: “People have been fighting for over a year and a half without a break. We’ve served, sacrificed, given ourselves for life—and now they’re still trying to squeeze more from us. My friends and I will do what’s needed. But the least we should get is decent pay, proper equipment, and fair leave.”

A fourth soldier, also scheduled for discharge this August, shared: “They told us we’re continuing for four more months—just like that. No documents, no explanation. I had plans to work, to process the war properly, to begin my actual life.”

The fifth testimony came from a recently discharged soldier who served two years and eight months, including six months in combat in Gaza. Before his release, he made repeated attempts not to continue serving in the same role under the extension. He described the additional 120 days as a severe breach of trust with the military. After his final discharge, he entered the reserve pool—but had to forfeit post-service benefits, including his right to a standard release vacation.