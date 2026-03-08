Iran war 2 850

Five injured in central Israel after cluster missile fragments hit Tel Aviv area

Sirens sounded across Tel Aviv area and Jerusalem; five injured in central Israel after interceptor debris from Iranian missile barrage

Five people were injured in central Israel following a missile barrage, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said.
According to MDA, the casualties included a man in his 40s who was seriously wounded, a man in his 20s in moderate condition and three others with light injuries. The wounded were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Beilinson Hospital and Ichilov Hospital.
The impact site in Tel Aviv
(Video: Used under Section 27a of the Copyright Law)
The impact site in Tel Aviv
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson)
(Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
(Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
(Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The casualties occurred after Iran launched what Israeli officials described as a cluster-type missile toward central Israel. The missile dispersed fragments in the air, leading to falling debris in several locations.
Senior MDA medic Yehezkel Goldreich, who was among the first responders at the scene in Tel Aviv, said he was near the impact site when the sirens sounded.
“A short time later we heard a loud explosion,” he said. “I saw heavy smoke rising from the impact area and rushed to search the scene. I found frightened people lying on the grass and a man around 40 years old suffering from severe shrapnel wounds.”
Goldreich said he provided initial treatment at the scene before evacuating the injured man to the hospital together with additional MDA teams, where his condition was listed as serious.
Damage at the impact site in Bnei Brak
(Video: Yediot Bnei Brak)
Air raid sirens warning of missile launches from Iran sounded across wide areas of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Shfela, Samaria and the Jerusalem region.
Rocket alert sirens Rocket alert sirens
Rocket alert sirens
(Photo: Cumta Red Alert)
Additional sirens were triggered in northern Israel, including the area around Carmiel and nearby communities, as well as in parts of the Dead Sea and Jordan Valley regions following further launches.
Emergency teams also treated several people who were injured while running to shelters during the attacks, according to Magen David Adom.
First published: 15:02, 03.08.26
