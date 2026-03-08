Five injured in central Israel after cluster missile fragments hit Tel Aviv area

Five people were injured in central Israel following a missile barrage, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said.

According to MDA, the casualties included a man in his 40s who was seriously wounded, a man in his 20s in moderate condition and three others with light injuries. The wounded were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Beilinson Hospital and Ichilov Hospital.

The casualties occurred after Iran launched what Israeli officials described as a cluster-type missile toward central Israel. The missile dispersed fragments in the air, leading to falling debris in several locations.

Senior MDA medic Yehezkel Goldreich, who was among the first responders at the scene in Tel Aviv, said he was near the impact site when the sirens sounded.

“A short time later we heard a loud explosion,” he said. “I saw heavy smoke rising from the impact area and rushed to search the scene. I found frightened people lying on the grass and a man around 40 years old suffering from severe shrapnel wounds.”

Goldreich said he provided initial treatment at the scene before evacuating the injured man to the hospital together with additional MDA teams, where his condition was listed as serious.

Air raid sirens warning of missile launches from Iran sounded across wide areas of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Shfela, Samaria and the Jerusalem region.

Additional sirens were triggered in northern Israel, including the area around Carmiel and nearby communities, as well as in parts of the Dead Sea and Jordan Valley regions following further launches.