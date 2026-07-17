US military launches fresh Iran strikes for seventh consecutive night

The U.S. military launched a new round of strikes against Iran on Friday while stepping up enforcement of its blockade on Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command said.

CENTCOM did not immediately disclose the locations struck, the targets involved or the results of the latest attacks.

US strikes in Iran

In a separate statement, the military said U.S. forces had redirected four commercial vessels, disabled another and boarded a sixth during the first three days of the new blockade.

The actions were carried out to “ensure full compliance” with restrictions on maritime traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports, according to the military.

The latest operations mark an expansion of U.S. military pressure on Tehran, combining airstrikes with direct action against commercial shipping suspected of violating the blockade.

The U.S. has previously said the maritime restrictions are intended to halt trade through Iranian ports and increase economic pressure on the country. CENTCOM has reported redirecting and disabling other vessels during earlier enforcement operations.

Friday’s announcement did not identify the commercial vessels involved, their flags, cargoes or intended destinations. It also did not specify how the disabled vessel was stopped or provide details about the ship that U.S. forces boarded.