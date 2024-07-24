D.C. on high alert ahead of Netanyahu's speech to Congress

Roads leading to the Capital closed overnight and roadblocks set up as the local police force receives reinforcements for nearby jurisdictions 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Washington D.C
Joint session of congress
Security Cabinet
Benjamin Netanyahu
Washington D.C. was on high alert on Wednesday, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of Congress scheduled to begin at 4 PM local time (9 PM in Israel.) Local police closed off streets leading to the capital from the early morning hours and roadblocks were set up in the area.
Police officers from nearby jurisdictions were brought into the city to bolster the deployment of DCPD in case protests of the prime minister, get out of hand.
2 View gallery
גדרות ומחסומים מול הקונגרס לקראת נאום ראש הממשלה גדרות ומחסומים מול הקונגרס לקראת נאום ראש הממשלה
Fences set up around Capital ahead of Netanyahu speech
(Photo: Itamar Eichner)
Hundreds protested outside Netanyahu's hotel on Tuesday night calling for his arrest. In the morning, protesters called out to the prime minister that he was a criminal of war.
Protests are also planned for the families of hostages who arrived in the U.S. to call on Netanyahu to finalize a deal that would free their loved ones.
2 View gallery
הפגנה נגד בנימין נתניהו בקריאה לעסקת שחרור חטופים מול הקפיטול בוושינגטון, ארה"בהפגנה נגד בנימין נתניהו בקריאה לעסקת שחרור חטופים מול הקפיטול בוושינגטון, ארה"ב
Families of hostages call for Netanyahu to agree to a deal
(Photo: Itamar Eichner)
Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday and will travel to Florida on Friday for a meeting with former president Donald Trump.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""