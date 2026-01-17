Netanyahu in rare rebuke of Trump: Gaza board makeup ‘contradicts Israeli policy’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an unusually sharp public rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday following the announcement of the members of a newly formed panel that would oversee the reconstruction of Gaza , which includes senior Turkish and Qatari officials.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu said the composition of the board—part of Trump’s broader “Board of Peace” initiative—was neither coordinated with Israel nor aligned with its policies. “The announcement of the makeup of the Gaza Executive Board, which operates under the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and contradicts its policy,” the statement read.

5 View gallery Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, Yair Sagi, AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

Netanyahu has instructed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to raise the matter directly with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Gaza Executive Board is expected to support the work of the Palestinian technocratic government and includes Qatari official Ali Al-Thawadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and others. The board is part of a broader diplomatic initiative led by Trump, who also revealed members of the overarching Board of Peace, which he chairs.

Trump formally unveiled overnight the members of his newly formed “Board of Peace,” which is set to oversee the second phase of his plan to end the war in Gaza, focused on reconstruction and the disarmament of Hamas.

5 View gallery Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ( Photo: ANWAR AMRO / AFP )

Alongside this announcement, Trump also introduced a new governing body, positioned below the Board of Peace and above the Palestinian technocratic government already declared. That interim body, called the Gaza Executive Board, will coordinate implementation efforts in the enclave, which is to be managed on the ground by the new Palestinian technocratic leadership replacing Hamas.

According to a White House statement, members of the Gaza Executive Board include Israeli-Cypriot businessman Yakir Gabay , alongside high-level representatives from Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The members of the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump himself, include: Rubio; presidential envoy Steve Witkoff; Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former British prime minister Tony Blair; American-Jewish billionaire Marc Rowan; World Bank President Ajay Banga; and U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.

5 View gallery Nikolay Mladenov ( Photo: AP )

The Gaza Executive Board includes: Witkoff; Kushner; Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; senior Qatari official Ali Al-Thawadi; Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad; Blair; Rowan; UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy; former Bulgarian foreign and defense minister Nikolay Mladenov, who also served as the UN special envoy for Middle East peace; Gabay, who specializes in international real estate, tech and investment; and UN representative Sigrid Kaag.

The Board of Peace will oversee the broader implementation of Trump’s plan, focusing on high-level decisions such as mobilizing international resources, coordinating between countries and shaping overall policy for Gaza reconstruction and regional peace.

The Gaza Executive Board, by contrast, will be responsible for day-to-day execution, overseeing operations on the ground, supporting civil institutions and liaising with the local governing body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), whose Palestinian members were announced last Wednesday. Many of them are affiliated with Fatah and the Palestinian Authority. The committee is chaired by former PA official Ali Shaath.

5 View gallery Yakir Gabay

The White House also announced that Mladenov, in addition to serving on the executive board, will act as the high representative for Gaza. In this role, he will serve as the liaison between the Board of Peace and the Palestinian technocratic government. While Hamas has officially declared willingness to hand over governance to this new government, it remains unclear whether it will relinquish de facto control behind the scenes. So far, it continues to refuse disarmament.

According to the White House, Mladenov will “support the Board’s oversight of all aspects of Gaza’s governance, reconstruction, and development, while ensuring coordination across civilian and security pillars.”

'Establish a durable terror-free environment'

The statement also announced that U.S. Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who currently heads the international ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Lebanon, will be appointed commander of the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

According to the announcement, the mission of the ISF is to “establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment.” Jeffers will “lead security operations, support comprehensive disarmament, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.”

As of now, no country has formally declared its participation in the ISF, which under Trump’s plan is expected to replace the IDF in the areas of Gaza currently under Israeli control.

The statement also noted that “each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success.” It added that “In support of this operating model, the Chairman has appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors to the Board of Peace, charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board’s mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.”

5 View gallery Ali Shaath

Additionally, NCAG head Shaath was described as “a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance. Dr. Shaath brings deep experience in public administration, economic development, and international engagement, and is widely respected for his pragmatic, technocratic leadership and understanding of Gaza’s institutional realities.”