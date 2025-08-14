Hostage crisis complicates Israel’s fight against Hamas

Clifford May says that Israel believes around 20 hostages are still alive and very likely in the tunnels underneath Gaza City

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
The battle against Hamas is made much more difficult by the hostage crisis, explained Clifford May, the founder of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
He told ILTV News that Israel believes around 20 hostages are still alive and very likely in the tunnels underneath Gaza City.
“Gaza City is a very crowded environment,” May explained.
He said that likely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to evacuate the citizens to safe areas and then fight.
“You don't want to fight door to door with a million people, many of them civilians, in your way, being used as human shields by Hamas,” he said.
May added that Hamas does not want a ceasefire now, given the unexpected diplomatic support it is receiving from Europe.
Watch the full interview:
ISRAEL’S MULTI-FRONT WAR
