One man seriously hurt in terror attack near Hebron

At least one man was seriously hurt in a terror attack near the West Bank city of Hebron, the IDF said on Wednesday. According to the military, shots were fired at a car with an Israeli license and the driver, a man in his 40s, was then stabbed in the head. Two female passengers that were in the car were unhurt according to emergency responders.
The terrorist fled the scene and IDF soldiers have blocked roads around the attack and are in pursuit, according to the IDF. A gun and a knife were found inside the terrorist's car.
'We received a call to our emergency line at 06:08 a.m., about a man stabbed on Route 60. Teams were treating a man in serious condition with stab wounds to his upper body," Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a statement.
"We saw an Israeli car and a man in his 50s next to it. He was conscious and suffering from stab wounds to his upper body," medic Eli Gerter said. "We administered life-saving treatment and transferred him to the hospital."