One man seriously hurt in terror attack near Hebron

Eyewitnesses say the car carrying the wounded man and two female passengers was first shot at near the intersection leading to the settlement of Kiryat Arba, and the assailant then stabbed the driver causing serious injury; The passengers were unhurt

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Terror attack near Hebron on Wednesday

At least one man was seriously hurt in a terror attack near the West Bank city of Hebron, the IDF said on Wednesday. According to the military, shots were fired at a car with an Israeli license and the driver, a man in his 40s, was then stabbed in the head. Two female passengers that were in the car were unhurt according to emergency responders.
2 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל בזירת הפיגועכוחות צה"ל בזירת הפיגוע
IDF forces at the site of a terror attack near Hebron on Wednesday
(Photo: IDF)
The terrorist fled the scene and IDF soldiers have blocked roads around the attack and are in pursuit, according to the IDF. A gun and a knife were found inside the terrorist's car.
'We received a call to our emergency line at 06:08 a.m., about a man stabbed on Route 60. Teams were treating a man in serious condition with stab wounds to his upper body," Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a statement.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מזירת הפיגועתיעוד מזירת הפיגוע
Scene of a shooting, stabbing attack near Hebron on Wednesday
"We saw an Israeli car and a man in his 50s next to it. He was conscious and suffering from stab wounds to his upper body," medic Eli Gerter said. "We administered life-saving treatment and transferred him to the hospital."
