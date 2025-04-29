Israeli reservist says unity and support fuel hope for U.S.-Israel ties

An Israeli reservist and lawyer recently visited the United States on a speaking tour and told ILTV News that he remains hopeful about the future of U.S.-Israel relations.

“Israel is the only place in the world in which, during times of war, people are running in rather than running away,” Gadi Ezra, Israel’s former director of the National Public Diplomacy Unit, told ILTV News.

He said that seeing people coming to Israel—showing up to help, whether by collecting strawberries or simply offering a shoulder to lean on—"that is what gives me hope."

“This war is not just going to be won on the ground, on the kinetic battlefield. It's a war over the hearts and minds,” Ezra said. “When I see the way we act as a people, as unified people, I'm pretty hopeful.”

