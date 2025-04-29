Israeli reservist says unity and support fuel hope for U.S.-Israel ties

Gadi Ezra: 'This war is not just going to be won on the ground, on the kinetic battlefield. It's a war over the hearts and minds'

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Diaspora Jewry
ILTV
United States
An Israeli reservist and lawyer recently visited the United States on a speaking tour and told ILTV News that he remains hopeful about the future of U.S.-Israel relations.
“Israel is the only place in the world in which, during times of war, people are running in rather than running away,” Gadi Ezra, Israel’s former director of the National Public Diplomacy Unit, told ILTV News.
He said that seeing people coming to Israel—showing up to help, whether by collecting strawberries or simply offering a shoulder to lean on—"that is what gives me hope."
“This war is not just going to be won on the ground, on the kinetic battlefield. It's a war over the hearts and minds,” Ezra said. “When I see the way we act as a people, as unified people, I'm pretty hopeful.”
Watch the full interview:
REBUILDING ISRAEL-DIASPORA TIES
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""