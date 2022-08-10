Teacher accused of molesting her special needs student, released to house arrest

A Magistrate Court in northern Israel, on Wednesday ordered the release under restrictions of a 37-year old teacher suspected of sexual offenses against a special needs student.

According to court fillings, the woman was suspected of molesting a 14-year old girl, while taking advantage of her mental illness and abusing the student's feeling of dependency and her own position of authority as an educator.

The decision to allow her to remain under house arrest at her Kibbuts under her husband and mother's supervision, came despite the request by the police to remand her to custody for eight days.

Magistrate Court Judge Ayelet Hashahar Bitton Perla said that although the evidence presented by the police is credible, she found no reason to keep the accused in police confinement after no attempt to evade justice was made after the investigation began.

After the ruling, the police requested a delay before she was to be released to her home in a Kibbutz, to allow for an appeal to the District Court, to be filed.

The investigation of the the teacher's conduct began two months ago when the 14-year-old girl complained about her teacher.

Communications revealed in court and found by the girl's mother, showed sexually explicit photo's the teacher had sent and student intimate photos other correspondence indicating the two had shared an intimate relationship.

In one such exchange the teacher quoted parts of a popular love song to which the student responded with other quotes from the same lyrics.

According to the student's family the two would meet in a store room outside the school, used for private tutoring.

The teacher has since been fired and has been questioned by police a couple of times, before being informed that she was to face charges.

Tammy Ullman, the teacher's attorney, criticized the police for failing to investigate the allegations for an entire month.

"The police summoned the suspect for questioning with her phone, which contains all of her correspondence with the student which indicate overtures were made by the young girl and not the teacher.